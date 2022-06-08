Anupamaa Update: As Barkha Eyes Anuj Kapadia's Business, MaAn Fans Are Worried

Rajan Shahi’s popular show Anupamaa is at an interesting point these days. Anuj Kapadia’s brother Ankush and sister-in-law Barkha have returned from America and will not stay in India along with Anuj and Anupama. While the newlywed couple is happy to welcome Barkha and Ankush, it has now been revealed that there is a hidden motive behind their return.

In the recent episode of the show, Barkha forces Ankush to ask Anuj about the former’s share in the Kapadia empire. Barkha reminds Ankush that they have lost their entire business in America and therefore it is important for them to have financial stability now. She also recalls her it was Ankush’s father who had actually helped Anuj’s father in setting up the Kapadia empire. While Ankush tells her that Anuj is very dear to him and adds that it’s the right time to talk about all this, Barkha urges him to ‘fight for his rights’.

As Barkha now eyes Anuj Kapadia’s business and property, MaAn fans are left worried for their favourite television couple. Several people took to Twitter to talk about Barkha’s evil plans. Fans are also worried if Barkha will take away signing authority from Anupama.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

