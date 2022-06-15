Anupamaa: As Shah Family Suffers Humiliation, MaAn Fans Call It 'Karma' and Dig Out Old Videos

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, we saw Anupama taking a stand for the Shah family and lashing out at Barkha’s friend. It all started after Bapuji burped at the housewarming party following which Barkha’s friend insulted him and called him ‘disgusting’. When Vanraj jumped in, Barkha asked him not to misbehave with her guest. Soon Vanraj also got into a heated argument with Ankush too regarding the same.

When Anupama noticed all this, she lashed out at Barkha’s friend for insulting and misbehaving with her family members. Anupama went on to say that Barkha’s friend never learned to respect elders. She also asked her to apologise to Bapuji and Anuj Kapadia supported her too. Once again this irked Barkha. Meanwhile, Baa also expressed disappointment and said that they have been humiliated at the Kapadia’s residence. The members of the Shah family left the function without eating food.

Following the episode, several people took to social media and claimed that the humiliation of the Shah family is ‘Karma’. MaAn fans shared old clips of Baa insulting Anuj Kapadia or GK and talked about how she is getting a taste of her own medicine now. “KARMA is not age proof or time-proof, it will hit you hard one day. Today Bapuji suffered humiliation, but the entire family was going through the same pain," one of the tweets read.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

