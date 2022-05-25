Anupamaa Update: Honeymoon For Anupama and Anuj Kapadia Soon, Kavya Jolts Vanraj's Life

The recent episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama and Anuj Kapadia enjoying a meal together. They discuss their wedding ceremony and spend some romantic time together. Anuj even lifts Anupama in his arms.

The next morning scene shares a glimpse of the Shah family who is at the Baa’s mother’s place. As the family sits together, Kinjal is impressed to see how Vanraj is taking care of her during her pregnancy days. Vanraj also tells Kinjal that even though Anupama isn’t here, she can ask for any help from him. Amid all this, Baa notices that Kavya has been too occupied with her cell phone lately. She then overhears Kavya taking to her former husband Anirudh on call. Baa loses her temper and reminds Kavya that she is married to Vanraj. When Baa questions Kavya for being in contact with Anirudh, she argues that she has been waiting only till Anupama’s wedding because she did not want to spoil it.

Kavya then announces that she will continue to talk or meet Anirudh. Vanraj then tells her how he had planned to mark a new beginning after Anupama’s wedding and blames Kavya for spoiling everything. Kavya then announces that she needs a divorce from Vanraj. This leaves everyone in the Shah family shocked.

Kavya then reminds Vanraj how even he had asked for a divorce from her months back. She also mentions that she will continue to stay in the Shah residence till divorce. Kavya further informs everyone that Anirudh will continue to visit her in the house just like Anuj Kapadia used to visit to meet Anupama.

Meanwhile, Anupama is busy with her new life. She wakes up in Kapadia’s house, dresses up like a newlywed and takes care of the household work.

In the upcoming episode, Vanraj tells his children how they should not interfere in Anupama’s new married life. Meanwhile, Anuj Kapadia and Anupama are planning to go on their honeymoon soon.

