Anupamaa Update: Kavya Planning To Sell Shah House? Big Twist Ahead

The audience will soon get to see a wedding in the popular show Anupamaa as the good times are back in the Shah family with the celebration of the 50th wedding anniversary of Baa and Babu Ji.

The entire family is engrossed in preparations for the special day. The family is planning to get the two married again on their 50th wedding anniversary. While everyone is happy, Kavya looks stressed. Even after getting the Shah house in her name, the family members are ignoring her.

In the last episode, the family was seen excluding Kavya from planning the celebrations for the special occasion.

And now, Kavya will be seen arguing with Vanraj as their relationship faces a test. While Kavya keeps trying to talk to Vanraj, he keeps ignoring her. Vanraj leaves Kavya alone in the room and goes to sleep outside, on the couch. A new twist is about to come in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Things will be sorted between Ba and Anupamaa and the former will also accept Anuj. Ba and Babu Ji will be married again. Hence, all the rituals of the wedding will be performed on the show. Besides, Anupama will prepare the mehndi for Ba’s ceremony.

All this, especially the presence of Anupama once again in the house, will have Kavya seething with anger. But now Anupamaa will not listen to Kavya quietly.

Anuj and Gopi Kaka will also be attending Ba and Babu Ji’s wedding. Vanraj, too, will keep his anger in control. Ba will also be making some shocking announcements. According to reports, Kavya will also be seen planning to sell the Shah house.

