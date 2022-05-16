Anupamaa Update: Malvika To Skip Anupama and Anuj Kapadia's Wedding?

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are all set to tie the knot. Their pre-wedding ceremonies are currently underway. In the recent episode of the popular show, we saw the Shahs and the Kapadias celebrating MaAn’s Haldi ceremony. The episode begins with Anupama thanking Anuj for giving her respect and equal status. She goes on to taunt Vanraj and says how some people used to dislike her because of the smell of spices in her hands. As Anupama breakdown and gets teary-eyed, Anuj wipes her tears.

The family then begins Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s Haldi ceremony. While all members of the family apply Haldi to Anupama, Vanraj and Baa refuse to take part in the ceremony. Soon after eunuchs also join MaAn’s Haldi ceremony and shower blessings on the couple. After they leave, Anupama’s mother takes a dig at Baa for not attending the pre-wedding festivities. She argues how some people do not even respect 27-year-old relationships. Anupama then thanks to the entire family for making ‘Dadi Ki Shaadi’ to ‘Shehzaadi Ki Shaadi’. Malvika and Devika then give her bridal outfit to Anupama. The Shah family too gifts the groom’s outfit to Anuj Kapadia, arguing customs must be equal for all.

Later, Baa spills Haldi on Anupama’s arm at home which the latter considers a blessing. She then asks Baa to forget whatever happened in the past and requests her to attend the wedding. Anupama further hugs Baa and tells her that she will always be a motherly figure for her. An emotional Anupama also says that she is in the Shah residence for one last time and therefore she needs blessings from Baa.

Anupama then shares a heartwarming scene with Kinjal and Pakhi. Kinjal tells Anupama that she will need her during her pregnancy and after the delivery. She also says that she would want Anupama to be the first person to hold her child.

Meanwhile, Vanraj reminds Kavya that Anupama was her husband’s former wife. He then asks her why she is happy about Anupama’s marriage with Anuj Kapadia. Kavya gives him a befitting reply and says that Anupama was never their enemy. She goes on to say that it was they who wronged Anupama. Kavya explains how seeing Anupama happy makes her feel happy. She requests Vanraj to join Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding too.

In the upcoming episode, Malvika informs her brother Anuj that she will have to leave for America immediately, skipping his wedding. However, Anuj tells her that he will not marry in Malvika’s absence.

What will happen now? Will Malvika skip MaAn wedding? Will Anuj and Anupama’s wedding be postponed?

