Anupamaa's Aashish Mehrotra Talks About Being a Part of Rupali Ganguly's Show: '10 Years of My Hardwork...'

Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows. From Anupama to Anuj Kapadia, Vanraj, Paritosh and even Rakhi Dave, each character of the show enjoys his/her own massive fan following. Recently, Aashish Mehrotra, who plays the role of Paritosh Shah in the show, talked about his character and mentioned how he is finally happy to get such a role after 10 years of hard work in the industry.

“It’s been 10 long years of my hard work and dedication that finally I’m enjoying to play such a beautiful role of Paritosh, and it has clicked for me. My audience are loving and appreciating me. Personally, I’m also enjoying to play so many layers in a single character," he said as cited by E-Times.

Aashish further talked about his role and added that Paritosh is a grey character. “I can totally justify my fictional character in comparison to real individuals. As he always changes and reacts according to the situation he’s standing in. As audience can at times see Paritosh as an obedient son, at times grey, at times too emotional and other times carefree. But like everyone the primary emotion for him is to be ambitious," the actor shared.

Aashish Mehrotra also thanked the makers for offering him the opportunity to play the role of Paritosh and said, “I’m really thankful to the makers for giving me this opportunity to play such a wonderful character. I have loved playing it entirely, it’s going to be great two years now. And people are loving the journey of my character in the show."

For the unversed, Anupamaa has been ruling TRP charts for over a year now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah among others. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus.

