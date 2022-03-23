Anupamaa's Kavya Aka Madalsa Sharma Lauds Father-In-Law Mithun Chakraborty's The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has emerged as one of the biggest superhit movies of the year. The movie, which is receiving mixed reviews from the critics, is ruling social media and box office collection. The film depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. It features a stellar star cast including Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty among others.

Days after its release, Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law aka Madalsa Sharma has reacted to the film. As reported by BollywoodLife.com, when asked about the controversies around the movie, Madalsa Sharma refused to comment but added that it is a ‘beautiful’ movie. She also appreciated every actor’s job in The Kashmir Files and called the movie ‘very informative’. “I haven’t yet watched the film, because I am shooting every day, but I know what the film is all about. I don’t want to comment on anything about the negativity around, All I can say is that is a beautifully made film and it is a very informative film. Every actor has done a very beautiful job", Madalsa Sharma said.

For the unversed, Madalsa Sharma is popularly known as Kavya of the famous show Anupamaa. In the show, she plays a negative character who is married to Vanraj Shah.

Advertisement

Madalsa is not the first celebrity to congratulate The Kashmir Files team for its success. Earlier, Anupam Kher’s wife and actress Kirron Kher also lauded the entire team of The Kashmiri Files for excellently delivering the ‘tragic truth’ of a ‘humanitarian crisis.’ “Congratulations to Vivek Agnihotri Anupam P Kher and the team of The Kashmir Files for its resounding success. The stark and tragic Truth told brilliantly moves everyone. It is the chronicling of a Humanitarian Crisis that was ignored for many years. Well done. Jai Ho," she had tweeted.

Meanwhile, talking about The Kashmir Files, it is inching close to Rs 200 crore at the box office. “#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL… *Week 2* trending is THE HIGHEST in *post-pandemic era*, OVERTAKES #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm and #Hollywood giant #SpiderMan BY A RECORD MARGIN… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr. Total: ₹ 179.85 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.