Anupamaa's Kavya Aka Madalsa Sharma's Latest Insta Pics Take Internet By Storm

Actor Madalsa Sharma, who plays Kavya in the popular show Anupamaa, is always active on social media. Before entering the TV industry, Madalsa has been a part of several films in the south. However, she didn’t receive that kind of success. Madalsa is married to Mahaakshay Chakraborty, the son of actor Mithun Chakraborty.

The actor shares her glamorous pictures on social media and her fans wait for her new photos and videos keenly. Recently, she shared some amazing photographs on her official Instagram handle and netizens can’t stop appreciating them and expressing their love for the actor. The photographs have already received more than 38,000 likes and many comments.

Madalsa Sharma is the daughter of actors Sheela Sharma and Subhash Sharma. Madalsa’s mother played the character of Devaki in B R Chopra’s Mahabharat. Madalsa entered the world of acting in 2009 with the Telugu film ‘Fitting Master’. She has also worked in the Kannada film ‘Shourya’. In 2011, the actor made her Bollywood debut with ‘Angel’. Madalsa has also been an international model. She is often seen walking on the ramp at big fashion shows.

The actor is currently playing the role of Kavya on the Star Plus show, Anupamaa, and is acing it. In a recent interview, she said that she was very happy with her role.

The show’s present track is very interesting and keeps the audience hooked to their TV screens. While Kavya’s character is more on the negative side, people still love to see her in the show.

Since the show is in a very interesting phase right now, fans are eager to know what will happen next. Actor Rupali Ganguly plays the lead and title role in the show, while Gaurav Khanna, who recently entered the show, has made it even more interesting.

