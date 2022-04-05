Anupamaa's Mukku Aka Aneri Vajani Talks About Her Bond With Rupali Ganguly: 'We Love Each Other'

Aneri Vajani recently entered popular show Anupamaa as Anuj Kapadia’s sister Malvika aka Mukku. She played cupid between Anuj and Anupama but soon disappeared taking a short break. As Anupama and Anuj are planning to tie the knot, Malvika will soon return to the show too.

In a recent interview with TellyChakkar, Aneri Vajani talked about her comeback to the show and expressed excitement. “Mukku is always excited, and actually more than me my fans are really excited. I had no clue the character would be loved so much, I read all the messages and adorable requests the fans had on social for Mukku. I am really excited and glad that Rajan sir wanted me back in the show. I am happy and sure that it is going to be an amazing time again," she said.

Aneri also talked about her bond with Rupali Ganguly and mentioned that they both love each other. The actress further added that she shares a special bond with all her co-actors. “This is the only show where I have played the character who joined in a running show, I always believe that if you are good to people then nobody is going to hate you or not like you. With Rupali ma’am, we share a great bond, we love each other adding we are both Aries. Apart from her, I bond the same way with all of them, I have always loved making people happy and this is surely a treasure," she added.

Aneri Vajani also revealed what was she doing while she was away from Anupamaa. “Well, I shot a song with Sarthak Saksena and Utkarsh Kohli titled Phases, it is a little catchy and quite relatable to everyone. It was fun shooting while the song is really beautiful," she said.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, in the recent episode we saw Anuj Kapadia and Anupama planning for their wedding. While Anupama wants it to be simple and low-key, Anuj is planning a grand wedding celebration.

