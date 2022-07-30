Anupamaa’s New Promo Shows Anuj in Coma as Rupali Ganguly Vows to Bring Him Back, But Twitter Is Miffed; Watch

Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on TV right now and the fact that it tops TRP charts week after weeks is ample proof of this fact. People love Rupali Ganguly’s portrayal of the character, as well as the mature romance between her character and that of Anuj Kapadia, played by Gaurav Khanna. Recently, we saw Anupamaa swearing not to enter the Shah house after Vanraj and Anuj got into a fight. However, it now looks like the makers will bring a big twist.

In a promo that is now going viral on social media, one can see that Anuj would be going into a coma. The last few episodes had already been hinting at Anuj’s death, and the audience was very disappointed. However, in the new promo, Choti Anu also comes and asks her mother whether Anuj would never get up. To this, she tells Anuj that both she and Choti Anu are waiting for him. We also see him in a wheelchair in the promo, and Anupamaa vows to bring him back to his feet despite what the world tells her. See the promo here:

The promo has left many fans heartbroken, especially at the state that makers are taking Anuj’s character. See some reactions.

Some are happy that the promo hints at the fact that Anuj would not be dying, but it is just a matter of time till he gets better and #MaAn, as Anupamaa fans loving call tis on-screen couple, would be stronger than ever.

Some even made fun of how random this development was.

Many also compared it to the track in Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai when Akshara had to take charge of everything after Naitik was bedridden.

Well, one will have to wait and watch to see what turn the show will take next. Recently, the show’s producer, Rajan Shahi, terminated the contract of actor Paras Khalnawat, who played Anupamaa’s son on the show, after he gave his nod to be a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. In an exclusive interview, he had termed it a ‘PR tactic’, and also revealed which actors had contacted him from the show after his ouster.

