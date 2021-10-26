Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna Share Pictures Together, Call it a 'MAAN' Day

Week after week, Anupamaa is topping TRP charts. Owing to its remarkable storyline and stunning performance by actors, the show has been receiving tremendous love from its fans. A couple of weeks back, Gaurav Khanna was introduced in the show as Anupamaa’s love interest. And we cannot deny that he has proved to be an asset. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav’s on-screen chemistry has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation. The latter’s shayari in the show is winning hearts and you can’t help but fall for him.

Rupali shared two pictures of herself with Gaurav on her Instagram handle. Posting the clicks, she wrote that it was a Maan-day. “Presenting the two of us as we actually are Anuj and Anupamaa. Gaurav and Rupali @ketswalawalkar bday party," she added. In a short span of time, Rupali’s post has racked up a great number of likes. Gaurav commented on her post as he said, “Anuj and Anupamaa in a parallel universe."

Advertisement

Read: Off-Shoulder Tops To Kaftans, Stunning Looks of Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly

Gaurav was also not way behind in the Instagram game. Even the actor shared a couple of pictures, wherein he was seen posing with his co-actor, Rupali. He also started his caption talking about how Monday is a Maan-day. “Check out the photobomber/ live backdrop. Who’s actually posing," he added. Rupali commented that she was not a photobomber, instead, he can call her a “live backdrop." Listening to his co-actor, Gaurav immediately edited his caption. Fans noticed the adorable moment, and they are in awe of their off-screen bonding.

While Rupali essays the titular role in the daily soap, Gaurav was roped in to play Anuj. Their fans popularly call them ‘MAAN’. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Tasneem Sheikh and others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.