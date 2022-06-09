Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Meets GHKKPM's Ayesha Singh, Fans Call Them 'Mother-Daughter Duo'

Rupali Ganguly and Ayesh Singh are the two most popular television actresses. While the former has won everyone’s heart as Anupama, the latter plays the role of Sai Joshi in the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikye Pyaar Meiin. It is interesting to note that while Rupali’s Anupamaa is on the top of the TRP list for over a year, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been following it for almost the same time.

Recently, Rupali Ganguly and Ayesh Singh met on the sets of Star Plus’ upcoming show ‘Ravivaar With Star Parivaar’. A picture of the duo is going viral on social media in which the two actresses can be seen posing together. While Rupali wore a blue saree, Ayesha can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile in a pink suit.

The picture is winning hearts on social media and has left Rupali’s and Ayesha’s fans completely impressed. “Two iconic characters in one frame…what a pleasant surprise…both look nice together," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user called them mother-daughter and tweeted, “When #SaiJoshi met #Anupama lovely ladies are together Anupma ji always gives positive vibes and my sweet little girl sai both are like mother-daughter ♥️ and when the queens smile."

Talking about the plot of Anupamaa, in the recent episode we saw how Barkha has an evil plan behind her return to India. She has been forcing her husband and Anuj’s brother Ankush to ask the former about his share in the Kapadia empire. On the other hand, Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikye Pyaar Meiin recently announced her pregnancy leaving everyone in the Chavan family super happy. However, the happiness turned into grief after the sudden demise of Samrat.

