Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Waiting for Winter Wave in Mumbai in Fun Reel, Asks ‘...Thand Hai Kaha?

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress had been ruling the hearts of the masses with her exceptional acting prowess in the television hit show Anupamaa. The show has been a huge hit for some years now and promises to entertain the masses in the forthcoming years as well. The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress often shares intriguing videos on pics on her social media accounts to keep her fans hooked. On Saturday too, the actress shared a fun video in which she is seen waiting for the winter wave.

In the clip, Rupali is seen seated on a chair all covered up in several winter clothes. As the day proceeds, the actress is seen feeling hot (as is the weather in Mumbai), and then starts taking off her winter wear. The actress, at last, realised that she won’t get the feel of winter wave in Mumbai. Interestingly, cold waves are gripping parts of north India with the Delhi airport issuing yet another fog warning to its air passengers. While Rupali posted this fun video, she also dragged fans’ attention to the need to plant more tress and convert our lifestyles into an environment friendly one.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, Rupali wrote, “Rest of India is experiencing a winter wave, par Mumbai mein thand hai kaha? Shouldn’t we be planting more trees and convert our lifestyles into an environment friendly one?."

Soon after the video was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to drop laughing emoticons. One of the fans wrote, “Absolutely ," another added, “And people here are craving for sunlight and warmth subah subah kapde heater ke aage garam kar ke pehen ne pad rahe hai ." A third one added, “Hahahahaha delhi mein Band baji hui h Thand se."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rupali’s character Anupamaa has proved to be one of the most loved characters on Television screens. The portrayal of a strong independent woman is loved by the audience and the makers have kept the audiences on the edge of their seats with their content. The show has been ranking at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart for a long time owing to its strong and relatable content.

Advertisement

Speaking about Rupali’s personal life, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents of a son Rudransh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here