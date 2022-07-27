Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey on Paras Kalnawat's Termination of Contract: 'All Of Us Are Shocked'

Paras Kalnawat, who used to play the role of Samar Shah in the popular show Anupamaa, will no longer be a part of it. On Tuesday, the makers of the popular show announced that Paras’ contract has been terminated as he signed celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 without informing them. A day after, Paras Kalnawat’s on-screen father Sudhanshu Pandey reacted to the news and shared how everyone on the sets is left shocked. Speaking to Pinivilla, Sudhanshu aka Vanraj Shah mentioned that he had no idea about the decision unless he read it on social media.

“No, I had no clue about this. On the set, everybody got to know only yesterday (Tuesday, July 26) through the news clipping that stated this has happened. All of us were shocked. I spoke to Paras also and asked him ‘How come ya?’ I had a chat with him last night. I guess there is some reason because of which this has happened. Sometimes there are certain things we do without realising that it could go in the wrong direction and even if you try to rectify them, the time goes by," the actor said.

“It’s nobody’s fault. Everybody has their own sensibilities and understanding of doing things. Later, when we’ve realised that you know it may not have been the best thing that you have done. But once you’ve made a choice, you’ve got to stick to it, that’s how it is right now," Sudhanshu added.

For the unversed, the show’s producer Rajan Shahi issued a statement on Tuesday that read, “We as a production house won’t entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors."

Later, Paras Kalnawat also reacted to his termination of contract and claimed that he had not signed Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 when the makers terminated his contract. “I am looking forward to my new journey on Jhalak … But the fact is that I hadn’t signed Jhalak when the news came out in the media. But the makers felt that I did not inform them before giving a nod to the dance reality show. I can understand their point of view that I should have taken their permission or consulted them before considering the Jhalak… offer," he told Bombay Times.

