Anuradha Paudwal, The Melodious Voice of '80s And '90s in India, Turns 66

Veteran playback singer Anuradha Paudwal, one of the leading female voices in the film industry during 80 and the 90s, is celebrating her 66th birthday today. She was born in a Maharashtrian family on October 27, 1954, in Karwar.

The veteran singer made her singing debut in 1973 with Amitabh Bachchan’s film Abhiman. Anuradha had become so popular that people started comparing her to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who dominated the Indian music industry since the ’50s.

Anuradha Paudwal has sung songs in many superhit Hindi films, including Tezab, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, Beta, Sajan, Ram Lakhan, and Hero. Her career flourished and she was at one point in time getting almost as many songs as legendary Lata Mangeshkar. She has also lent her voice for various films in Odia, Tamil, Nepali, Bengali, and Kannada. There are many successful devotional songs that Anuradha sang and that people still listen to.

When the great musician O. P. Nayyar heard Anuradha Paudwal, he was so impressed with her melodious voice that he went on to say that now Lata Mangeshkar’s era was over and Anuradha Paudwal would take her place.

Anuradha rapidly rose to fame with her songs and was applauded by everyone for her talent. Every musician in the industry believed that she would be the biggest singer in the country. And even T-series owner Gulshan Kumar decided to make her the Lata Mangeshkar of the 90s era. Following her collaboration with T-series, she sang several songs for the music company.

Anuradha’s husband Arun Paudwal was also a great musician. He died in 1990, and following his death, she decided that she would only sing for the T-Series music company.

After that, the companies stopped approaching her and the playback singer started singing devotional songs. Anuradha had once expressed that found pleasure in singing devotional songs.

