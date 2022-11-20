Home » News » Movies » Anurag Basu To Make Life In A Metro 2 With Ali Fazal? Here's What We Know

According to the reports, Anurag Basu is all set to revive his 2007 film Life...In A Metro with Ali Fazal.

November 20, 2022

Anurag Basu has roped in Ali Fazal for Life...In A Metro 2.
Anurag Basu has recently announced Aashiqui 3 with Kartik Aaryan, a sequel of the blockbuster musical-drama of the 2013 film Aashiqui 2, which itself was a remake of Mahesh Bhatt’s iconic film Aashiqui released in 1990. Now if the latest reports were to be believed, the talented filmmaker would also be reviving his most successful film Life In A… Metro and that too with Mirzapur fame Ali Fazal.

According to the sources close to Peeping Moon, Anurag Basu was able to crack the story for Life In A Metro 2 only during the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, apart from Ali Fazal, there will be a slew of fresh and familiar faces coming on board. If everything goes as per plans, the film would go on floors next month in Mumbai. The source revealed, “Anurag Basu has been planning to make LIAM2 for a long time, but it was only during the first COVID-19 lockdown that he cracked the storyline. It’s an ensemble cast film with a mix of familiar and new faces. Ali Fazal is already on board, while the casting of other leads is still in progress. Anurag is expected to finalize the entire leading cast in a fortnight."

Adding to this, the sources also went on to disclose that Life In A Metro 2 will tell a new story altogether. It stated, “The film is a fresh tale of different characters, each facing different issues and problems in their lives. It’s a sequel but drastically different from the 15-year-old film, which narrated the lives of nine people living in Mumbai and dealt with topics such as extramarital affairs, the sanctity of marriage, commitment phobia, and love."

Released in 2007, Life In A…Metro was partly inspired by Billy Wilder’s romantic comedy film The Apartment (1960). It featured an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and Sharman Joshi in lead roles. The music was composed by Pritam with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri.

The film had received widespread critical acclaim upon release, with praise for its story, screenplay, dialogues, soundtrack, cinematography and performances of the ensemble cast.

November 20, 2022
last updated: November 20, 2022, 18:23 IST
