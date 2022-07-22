Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa to Open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022

After going virtual for two years, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is gearing up to be held physically this year with the vision of bringing the vibrancy of Indian cinema to where it belongs – on the big screen. With films like Dobaaraa, IFFM will be adding to its diverse array of Indian films. The thriller will be the opening night film at IFFM 2022, for which both director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu would be traveling to Melbourne.

Talking about it, Kashyap said, “We’re excited to be showcasing our film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and for being selected as the opening night film. I have previously been to IFFM and have seen the unison with which Indian films and film from the subcontinent are celebrated and showcased with much vigour, first hand. Dobaaraa is a special film for me as a filmmaker and I’m looking forward to showcasing it at this platform".

IFFM festival director, Mitu Bhowmik Lange added, “At IFFM, we aim at providing a common platform for filmmakers from across the globe to showcase their talent and put forth the excellence of cinema from all over. The opening film of our main event is Anurag Kashyap’s psychological thriller, Dobaaraa. Being a fan of his work since Silk Route, I always look forward to his films, and this one was highly anticipated by me because of Taapsee as well, as I admire her work equally. It gives me great pride to showcase some of the finest talents of Indian cinema through Dobaaraa at our film festival and I hope that this film gets appreciated by audiences worldwide upon its release."

Dobaaraa is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 19, 2022. The film marks Kashyap and Pannu’s third collaboration after Manmarziyaan (2018) and Saand Ki Aankh (2019), on which he donned the hat of a producer. It also reunites her with her Thappad (2020) co-star Pavail Gulati. The film is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose’s banner Athena.

The thriller revolves around how a woman gets the opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm that happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present. It is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage.

