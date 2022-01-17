Anurag Kashyap Denies Sacred Games Season 3 Rumours, Slams 'Fake' Casting Call for Web Series

Director-producer Anurag Kashyap has lashed out at a fake casting profile on social media that claims about casting for the Season 3 of popular Netflix series Sacred Games. The first season of the series was directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. It featured Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. Like the original series, Kashyap was at the helm of the portions featuring Siddiqui in Season 2, while Neeraj Ghaywan of “Masaan" fame came on board to direct the scenes with Saif.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Anurag Kashyap shared a screenshoot of the Instagram Story of a ‘scamster’ and requested his followers to report him. He wrote: “This man rajbeer_casting is a scamster. Pls report him. There is no season 3 of Sacred games happening. I am filing an FIR against this person." (sic)

In the screengrab shared, the fake casting call mentioned the requirement of “female" actors of different age groups who “must be ok with bold scenes". The note shared by the user read, “Hello All Finally the Opportunity has come Casting for Sacred Games 3 Netflix Series Direct – Anurag Kashyap Female 20 -27 years To play lead Role Must be ok with bold scenes Female 20 -28 years Second lead to play dancer Must be ok with bold scenes Female 30 – 40 yeas To play village aunt Must be ok with bold scenes Female 50+ years to play villain Must be ok with bold scenes Male 20-28 years to play agent Make-up Artist Fashion stylist Shoot in Mumbai Shoot dates to be announced soon."

Sacred Games follows Sartaj Singh (Saif) pursuing his relentless battle of saving Mumbai and Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of the city of dreams.

