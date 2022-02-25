Anurag Kashyap Joins Daughter Aaliyah And Her Boyfriend On ‘Bye Bye’ Dinner, See Pic

Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap adores his daughter, and his Instagram feed withholds the evidence. Now and then, the Gangs of Wasseypur director posts a happy picture with his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap who is a YouTuber and is in a doting relationship with American entrepreneur Shane Gregoire. She often posts cozy pictures and videos with her beau and her followers can’t get enough of it. Now, Shane is leaving for a month, and the father-daughter duo treated him with a “bye-bye dinner."

Taking to his official Instagram account, Anurag posted a lovely picture of Aaliyah with Shane, and while teasing his daughter, he wrote that she is going to be sad because her boyfriend won’t be around for a month. In the beautiful picture, both Shane, whose arms are around her girlfriend and Aaliyah are posing for the camera. While sharing the picture, Anurag wrote in the caption, “It’s a bye-bye dinner .. Shane Gregoire leaves in the morning for a month.. and Aaliyah Kashyap is gonna be sad." Take a look at the post here.

Several fans and followers showered their love on the picture, as the post garnered more than 25k likes. Many celebrities also acknowledged the happy picture, as Indian actresses Tisca Chopra and Shivani Raghuvanshi dropped a heart emoticon. While few users were trying to lighten the moment by sharing hilarious comments, as one user wrote, “Koi nhi Aaliyah ko UpGrad ka course karwado 1 mahine ka (It is alright, get Aaliyah enrol in a one-month course on UpGrad)." Another user, while pointing at the facial resemblance between Shane and British actor Daniel Radcliff, wrote," cast this guy in ‘Harry Potter of Wasseypur’."

A third user wrote,v"Didn’t know John Lennon is alive!" One user talked about Shane’s resemblance with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wrote, “I am waiting for him to sing “Tum se hi [din] hota hai #ShahidKapoorfromJabweMet."

Recently, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Aaliyah shared a cute video on Instagram in which the duo was seen spending quality time at the spa in a resort.

