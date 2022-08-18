Anurag Kashyap on Dropping Ranveer Singh from Bombay Velvet: 'This Industry Is Weird Place'

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati have left no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Dobaaraa. Anurag has given the industry some of his finest work including, Black Friday, Choked, Lust Stories, and Dev.D to name a few. Anurag Kashyap is known as a filmmaker who never shied away from expressing his opinions in front of an audience. Recently in a chat with Pinkvilla, Anurag reacted to Ranveer Singh’s statement in Koffee With Karan Season 7.

Anurag reacted to the Gully Boy actor’s revelation of him being ‘unceremoniously dropped’ from Bombay Velvet because of his low star value. Anurag also spoke about about the failure of the film and said that they were in a transitional phase and he used to listen to those who call ‘them the experts of the industry’. “The film was made just like every expert asked it to be made. Every big expert failed collectively. They failed along with me," he added.

“Films don’t go as wrong as my choices of budget go. That film should have been made at the budget it was intended at. That didn’t happen and no body is to be blamed except me because I didn’t fight for that enough. We were in a transitional phase and I used to listen to those who call them the experts of the industry… After very long, Ranveer Singh revealed that he was also offered the movie and that he was dropped from the project because he would not be able to generate enough money. Interestingly, he is making movies with the very same people from the industry. So it’s not like that. This industry is a weird place," Anurag said.

The Gang of Wasseypur 2 director concluded that he doesn’t want to make a blockbuster and is not competing with anyone.

Meanwhile, his next film Dobaaraa, an official Hindi remake of the Spanish film Mirage, is set to hit the cinemas on August 19.

