Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is busy promoting his recently released film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. The film revolves around the love life and struggles of modern teenagers. During a promotion interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur director was asked about his own love life and experience of using the dating app Tinder. Anurag revealed that he downloaded Tinder but soon deleted it after connecting with his friend and movie producer Guneet Monga.

“Haan, maine Tinder download kiya tha apne liye (Yes, I had downloaded Tinder for myself). It showed the person closest to me; first, it showed me my manager, and the next person it showed me was Guneet Monga. Then I deleted Tinder. I was like ye mere apne logo ko dikha raha hai (Tinder showed me, my own people)," Anurag said in an interview with the YouTube channel Unfiltered by Samdish.

Guneet married entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor in a Gurudwara in Mumbai last year. She has produced Bollywood films like The Lunchbox, Masaan, Zubaan, and Pagglait

Anurag Kashyap has been outspoken in the media about his personal life. He was married to film editor Aarti Bajaj from 1997 to 2009. He also has a daughter from his first marriage, Aaliyah Kashyap. Anurag previously told Mashable India that his ex-wife Aarti kicked him out of their home because he was an alcoholic. “I locked myself in a room, and that’s when the drinking began. It was over. I used to drink heavily for a year and a half. Aarti kicked me out of the house. My daughter (Aaliyah) was only four years old then. That was a difficult phase. I was depressed," he had said.

The filmmaker later married Kalki Koechlin in 2011. This marriage too did not work out and the couple parted ways in 2015. However, Anurag is on cordial terms with both of his ex-wives.

Meanwhile, talking about Anurag Kashyap’s musical romantic drama film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, it featured Alaya F and newbie Karan Mehta in the lead. Actor Vicky Kaushal has a cameo appearance in the film as Mohabbat. The film made its international premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival in 2022 and was also showcased at the Asian premiere at the Hainan Island International Film Festival. The film hit the theatres on February 3.

