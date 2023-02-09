Anurag Kashyap Says Abhishek Bachchan Was 'Brattish in Beginning', Claims 'He’d Make Fun of Everything'

Director Anurag Kashyap opened up about Abhishek Bachchan from his early days in the industry and said that Junior B was ‘very brattish’ in the beginning. The actor and director worked together in Mani Ratnam’s Yuva. While Abhishek was one of the leads, with Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi in the movie, Anurag was a dialogue writer in the film. The actor-director reunited in 2018 for Manmarziyaan.

In an interview with Lallantop, Anurag revealed, “We (Abhishek and Anurag) worked together on Yuva. I wrote the dialogues for that film. My brother was also an AD on it, and we worked quite a bit with Abhishek on the dubbing of that film as well… He’s a very hard-working person. He’s cultured, loves food. But he was very brattish in the beginning. He’d make fun of everything, not take things seriously. But people grow, and he grew. That Abhishek and the Abhishek I worked with on Manmarziyaan are two entirely different people."

Anurag also worked with Amitabh Bachchan on Yudh and said that Big B takes criticism well. “He takes criticism well. I noticed that he was delivering a typical Amitabh Bachchan-style performance, and I wanted something more real, and this is what I told him," Anurag said.

Advertisement

Anurag’s latest statements come after he made several shocking claims about Abhay Deol. Anurag had alleged in one of his interviews that Abhay had his feet on two separate boats in terms of wanting to do artistic films but with the perks of commercial flicks. The Dobaaraa filmmaker had quoted an example that Abhay Deol would ‘stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj’ in Delhi as the film ‘was made on a very tight budget’. Anurag Kashyap had further emphasised that other directors eventually distanced themselves from Abhay Deol due to the actor’s attitude. However, in a recent chat with News18 Showsha, Anurag Kashyap shared that he had tried to reach out to Abhay Deol and apologised to him earlier.

Read all the Latest Movies News here