Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has always been known for spearheading new-age experimental cinema. He has been credited for the rise of independent cinema in the early 2000s and his early films gained attention for their dark and noir themes and captured the essence of realistic India. He turned over a new chapter when he cast two of the biggest names in showbiz – actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma – in the period crime thriller Bombay Velvet (2015). And the Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer love story, Manmarziyaan (2018), started a new inning for Anurag. His upcoming release Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is his ode to modern love and according to some, it marks the beginning of ‘Anurag Kashyap 3.0’. The 50-year-old might not agree with it but he admits that he is a new person now.

In an exclusive chat with News18, he says with his signature candour. “It took me a year-and-a-half of sickness to realise a lot of things. I used to be very reactive earlier. I would just say things out of anger or as a reaction to something I felt perturbed with. It took me some time to realise that I’m shouting in a room full of people where everyone is also shouting and nobody is listening to me or each other for that matter. That’s what social media has become today," he said. For the unversed, he suffered chest issues and underwent angioplasty in 2021.

Known for his unfiltered demeanour and brutal honesty, Anurag has often been embroiled in a slew of controversies. But now, he has decided to mince his words and opinions. He remarks, “I stepped back from that [version of me] and asked myself why I’m reacting to things and what’s bothering me so much. I told myself, ‘Let’s work on that and find ways to say it out in a way that it reaches people.’"

Crediting filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for an epiphany that brought about a shift in him, he says, “Raju Hirani taught me a very important thing. He told me that my films are good but they have to reach people otherwise what’s the point of it if my films aren’t reaching those for who I’m making them in the first place. Since that, a lot of things have happened." But he adds, “I’ve no filter. I know that if somebody asks me a question, I’ll answer it. But I’ve also realised that I don’t need to say and talk about everything because everything need not be said."

The director, who last helmed the supernatural thriller Dobaaraa (2022), and actor Abhay Deol were recently in news as the latter made shocking statements about Anurag, calling him a ‘liar and toxic’ person. The duo had worked together on the critically acclaimed film Dev D (2009), which has achieved a cult status over the years, but hasn’t collaborated ever since. Earlier in an interview, Anurag had alleged that Abhay would ‘stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj’ in Delhi during the making of Dev D, which was made ‘on a very tight budget’. He also claimed that other directors distanced themselves from the Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) actor due to his attitude.

Talking about the episode, Anurag remarks, “Somebody did an article on why such a good actor like Abhay Deol isn’t doing movies. That’s when I talked about my experience with him and it was something that happened about thirteen years ago. I didn’t need to say it out loud publicly."

He goes on to reveal that actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise in June 2020 made him want to pick up the phone and apologise to Abhay for his remarks. “The day when the unfortunate incident surrounding SSR happened made me feel so bad. Three weeks prior to that, somebody was trying to reach out to me because he wanted to talk to me. But I said a no because he had ghosted me once and I didn’t know how to talk to him. I felt these pangs of guilt. That’s why I reached out to Abhay and apologised to him because somebody had told me that he was upset with me as I spoke publicly about him," he elaborates.

While he’s ready to apologise to him for as many times as needed, he’s rather elated that the Trial By Fire actor is back under the spotlight. Prod him further and the Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) and Mukkabaaz (2018) maker states, “I told him that he can yell and scream at me but I needed him to tell me that he was okay. That episode also made me realise that I need not speak about everything. I came to know that he’s still upset but I’m ready to apologise to him again. I can apologise to him ten times. But I’m happy that an actor as brilliant as Abhay is back. He’s so good!"

On a parting note, Anurag expresses, “People evolve. He has evolved. I’ve changed. But yes, I do understand that there are some things I shouldn’t have said. I looked at myself and told myself so."

