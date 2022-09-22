Anurag Kashyap Wants To Be a Part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Cinematic Universe

Bollywood director and actor Anurag Kashyap, a few years back, forayed into Tamil films, playing the antagonist opposite Nayanthara in Imaikka Nodigal and became well known to the Tamil audience. His association with Tamil cinema will continue with the upcoming Sundar C film One 2 One, directed by Thirugnanam. However, it looks like Anurag Kashyap wants his association with Tamil cinema to continue beyond this and he also has a wish list. And the wish does not just include a desire to appear in a particular film but a cinematic universe as a whole.

We all know that with the movie Vikram, released three months ago, director Lokesh Kanagaraj created a cinematic universe, dubbed the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Vikram starring Kamal Haasan included crossovers with Lokesh’s previous film Kaithi, starring Karthi. Characters from Kaithi made appearances in Vikram as well and Lokesh has confirmed they all belong to the same universe. And it is this very universe Anurag wants to be a part of.

Apparently, from a series of reviews for Kaithi and Vikram that Anurag posted online, it seems that he saw both the films on the same day one after the other and completely loved them. His reviews for the film have gone viral and along with the review, he revealed that he wants to be a part of the universe. Well, we hope Lokesh Kanagaraj is listening.

Anurag, in an earlier interaction with a media portal, was asked if he was interested in directing a Tamil movie. To that, he mentioned Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi to be his favourite Tamil actors and lamented that he did not learn the language even though his ex-wife, Kalki Koechlin spoke it. He also said he would not remake Tamil films as he is against remakes. He talked about the movie Subramaniapuram, which was one of the inspirations behind his Gangs of Wasseypur and said that it would not have made sense if he had just remade the movie. “I think Tamil cinema has more potential and shouldn’t merely target Tamil viewers. I believe that the distribution system’s vulnerability prevents it from developing further," he said.

