Anurag Kashyap Went to Rehab Thrice, Had a Heart Attack; Filmmaker Opens Up About His Struggles

Anurag Kashyap might be one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the country now but he had to go through his share of struggles and gloomy days. In a recent interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur director opened up about going to rehab three times and coping with depression. Anurag also spoke about the time when he went off Twitter because his parents and his daughter were receiving threats on the social media platform.

Talking to The Indian Express, he recalled the time when he raised his voice on the Citizenship Amendment Act and took part in the protests. He told the publication, “This was the time I went off Twitter because my daughter started getting trolled, getting rape threats and she started getting anxiety attacks… So, I went off Twitter in August 2019 and I went to Portugal. I was shooting this (Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat) in London and then, when the whole Jamia Millia thing happened, I came back to India. I was like, ‘yeh mujh se bardaaasht nahin ho raha hai, koi kuchh bol nahin raha hai (I can’t bear it that no one is speaking up)’. I started speaking (on Twitter) again."

Advertisement

He also revealed that his health deteriorated and he underwent an angioplasty last year. Talking about returning to films, he said, “I didn’t know how to deal with it. Then slowly, I crawled back. I am myself now. But I still went on making films. I made Dobaara. Unlike other people, I don’t have the luxury to sit and wait. I don’t do massive projects which can sustain my people, my team."

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap’s film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat was screened at the 19th edition of the Marrakech Film Festival. The film starred Alaya F and Karan Mehta. It will be released in January 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here