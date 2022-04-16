Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Shares Thoughts On Menstrual Cup, Bikini Wax, Sending Nudes And More

YouTuber and model Aaliyah Kashyap’s latest video on the internet is all about discussing issues that are regarded as taboos in society. The daughter of Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap posted her latest video on YouTube earlier this week and in her latest entry, she tries to create a “safe space” for girls. The third part of Aaliyah’s Girl Talk series discusses sex, turn-ons, relationships, and menstrual cups.

In the video, Aaliyah responded to questions that were put up by her followers on Instagram. The first question answered by Aaliyah was regarding getting a bikini wax. Aaliyah shared, “I have tried waxing down there, once.” Aaliyah added that she was 15 or 16 when she snuck out of her house with a friend to get a bikini wax without telling her mother, who is film editor Aarti Bajaj. “It was the most painful thing I have ever experienced,” revealed Aaliyah. The YouTuber then answered a question about whether she felt hesitant regarding moving in with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

Aaliyah said, “Yes I did and no I didn’t. Yes, like you know it’s a big decision and you know getting a place with someone is a big commitment and like a long term commitment.” However, Aaliyah explained that they spend most of the time together whenever they meet so they have been kind of living together since the inception of their relationship.

Sharing her thoughts on menstrual cups, Aaliyah said, “I think it’s great for the environment for sure and I definitely want to try it. I haven’t yet used it till now just because the idea of putting like a big cup up there freaks me out.” The YouTuber, however, said that she definitely wants to switch to menstrual cups.

Talking about what turns her on, the 21-year-old revealed that when it comes to personality, she finds a good sense of humour, and people who are humble and not arrogant “attractive." Also, hair and good perfume, as per Aaliyah.

The YouTuber shared her thoughts on sending nudes and said, “Personally, something that I would not do because it just freaks me out.”

Aaliyah also answered questions pertaining to relationships with friends and romantic interests in her recent video. Have you watched Aaliyah’s latest YouTube video yet?

