Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Recalls Time When She Was Too Broke To Afford Groceries: 'Had Rs 1500 In My Bank'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recently collaborated with fellow influencer Sakshi Shivdasani for a YouTube video. The two played a fun ‘Truth or Drink’ game and answered several fan questions too. During the video, Aaliyah was also seen talking about the time when she was ‘broke’ and had no money even to buy groceries.

When a social media user asked, “How broke are y’all after moving out?" Aaliyah responded to it and made the revelation. “I told Sakshi this when I met her, I had Rs 1500 in left in my account. I showed her my bank balance, I was like literally, ‘Can’t afford to do sh*t’," the Starkid said.

“Thankfully, I got paid like two days after that. But for three days, I literally had Rs 1500 in my account," Aaliyah added.

Advertisement

Aaliyah further added that it was a stressful situation because did not even leave her house since she could not afford anything. Elaborating on the same, she mentioned that it was ‘not fun’. “It was stressful. I literally didn’t leave my house because I couldn’t afford to do anything. I couldn’t afford to breathe with that much money. It was rough. I literally had to tell my mom to send me food at home because I couldn’t afford to even get groceries for three days. It was not a fun time, would never do that again," Aaliyah said.

Later in the video, Aaliyah also went on to answer several other fan questions. When asked what was the most expensive thing that they’ve brought with their own money, Aaliyah quipped, “My house. Although I didn’t buy it, it’s the most money I’ve ever spent on something."

Advertisement

Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media influencer whose YouTube Channel is widely popular, especially for lifestyle vlogs. Those who follow her know that her video occasionally features both her parents as well as her boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.