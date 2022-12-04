Anusha Dandekar Flaunts Her Curves in Sexy Shorts, Crop Top In New Pic; Netizens Call Her ‘Hot’

Actor and VJ, Anusha Dandekar is a fashionista and her every look stands out. The actress is an avid social media user and she often drops super hot pics in sexy attires. The actress who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, is a fashionable diva. The actress’ fans often take cues from her style statement. On Sunday, Anusha left everyone amazed as she dropped a bold pic in hot attire, and left her fans gushing.

In the picture posted by Anusha on her official Instagram handle, the actress is seen flaunting her sexy curves in a white crop top and super tiny shorts that gave her fans a glimpse of her assets. The actress beautifully distracted us from a gorgeous sunset view as she posed in the balcony of a room. With her shiny golden tresses open, the actress struck a hot pose for the lens.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “What’s your perfect sunset? ☀️."

Soon after the pics were posted, scores of Anusha’s fans took to the comments section to drop fire emoticons and called her hot. While one fan wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥." Anusha’s friend Amrita Arora commented, “Stop it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥." Another fan wrote, “Babeeeee ❤️🔥."

Well, this isn’t the first time, the actress has stunned us with her steamy photoshoots. Earlier, she dropped a couple of sexy pictures from a photo shoot in which she decided to go topless for it. Anusha can be seen posing with just a hat.

Anusha was seen endorsing her own brand of sunscreen. Covering herself with a big hat, Anusha posed with the sunscreen. Needless to say, she looked absolutely gorgeous and pulled it off with élan. Anusha also captioned the post with a hat emoji. Check out the post here:

The actress has earlier posted pictures in which we see the actress soaring the temperature dressed in a hot beige bikini and she had a pink lacy cape around. Anusha looked happy and radiant as she showcased her toned body in the photoshoot.

While striking stunning poses for the photo shoot, the actress flaunted her million-dollar. With her shiny golden strands open, Anusha looks gorgeous as she wears dewy makeup and a glossy pink lip shade. Her mascara-smeared eyes make the gorgeous diva look more ravishing.

