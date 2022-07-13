Anusha Dandekar Flaunts Super Toned Figure in Stunning Peach Outfit; Fans Call Her 'Beautiful'

Actress, singer and host, Anusha Dandekar aka VJ Anusha posted an eye-grabbing “Transformational Tuesday" photo from her latest photoshoot and set Instagram on fire with her peach outfit. The picture carousel showcased Anusha oozing oomph in a satin peach bralette, pairing it with a matching thigh-high slit skirt and a cover-up. Her dewy make-up complements her attire and gives her a sultry look.

The photography was done by Ekansh Katiyar. She was styled by Khyati Busa, a fashion and celebrity stylist and a consultant. Anusha gave her hair styling credits to Mithun Gole, a make-up artist.

As soon as she posted these photos, netizens couldn’t keep calm and flooded the comment section with fire emojis. Her fans commented,"Love brown beauty," “stunning," “really beautiful" “so fabulous" among others.

Anusha Dandekar is an influencer and the most sought-after ambassador for many brands, one of them being LEE Jeans India. She changed the entire campaign and collection which was sold out instantly.

Anusha is a fashion icon, who has graced the covers of some famous magazines like Cosmopolitan, Elle, and Seventeen. She is also the CEO and Founder of BrownSkin Beauty.

BrownSkin Beauty is a skincare line that has been launched to honor global skin tones. It established itself in the market by claiming to be the only company that prioritizes a healthy looking skin instead of a fair complexion. It aims to create a #filterfreeculture!

The model had netizens puzzled when she had posted a photo on Instagram with a baby. She captioned the post, “I finally have a little girl I can call my own," introducing this Angel of mine, Sahara - the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always! I Love you baby girl, your Mummy!"

She clarified later in an Instagram story that the real mother is her best friend Zoha. Sahara is her goddaughter and being a godmother she has vowed to take care of Sahara forever and always.

Have you checked Anusha’s gorgeous pictures yet?

