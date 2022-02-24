Anusha Dandekar’s Quirky Note To Farhan Akhtar: ‘Can Call Us For Help, We’ve Changed Our Numbers Though’

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar and model-anchor Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in a dreamy wedding attended by their close friends and family on February 19. While social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages and pictures from the mega event, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar penned down a quirky note for her sister and brother-in-law.

The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram and penned down a sweet note for her brother-in-law, whom she lovingly calls Fu. In the note, Anusha has asked the Rock On!! star to approach her for any help if needed. However, there is a twist.

Anusha shared a couple of romantic pictures of Shibani and Farhan from their wedding in Khandala. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “A love like this… Congratulations Chicken and Fu in law. I love you both so very much and watching every day go by with so many people that love you and love to celebrate you was the most beautiful thing ever! As a sister dealing with Bridezilla was worth it because she became Cinderella in the end."

She further added a message for the Dil Chahta Hai actor, “Farhan we hand her over to you now! You can call us whenever you need help, we’ve changed our numbers though."

As soon as the post hit the photo sharing platform, the couple’s friends from the industry and fans flooded the comments section with hilarious comments. Model Candice Pinto wrote, “sweet and really funny,"while a fan hailed Anusha for the hilarious caption, saying, “You’re awesome." Commenting on Farhan and Shibani’s wedding, a fan wrote, “How magical is this."

Earlier this week, the couple hosted a small wedding party for friends and family at their residence in Mumbai. Farah Khan gave fans a glimpse into the party. She shared pictures with many guests at the party, including Honey Irani, Rhea Chakraborty, Zoya Akhtar and Sajid Khan. Anusha Dandekar also shared pictures and videos from the party with her and Shibani’s international friends. It was reported that the couple was to host a reception but the plans have not been postponed.

Talking about work front, Shibani was last seen in web series Hostages and Four More Shots Please! in 2020. The anchor will next be seen in the Malayalam and Telugu remakes of the 2013 film Queen.

On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Toofan as a boxer. The actor will step back into direction with a road trip movie titled Jee Le Zaraa. The movie stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

