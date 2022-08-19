Anusha Dandekar Photobombing Sister Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar's Selfie is Every Sibling Ever

Shibani Dandekar and Fahan Akhtar are Bollywood’s most loved couple. The two had first met on the sets of a TV show, where Akhtar was the host and Shibani was a contestant. The two hit it off and made their relationship official in 2018 and tied the knot on February 19, this year. The adorable couple keeps shelling out major couple goals by expressing their love with photos on social media. And Farhan’s recent Instagram post is proof of that.

The duo is busy holidaying in Australia and recently attended Moulin Rouge The Musical at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre. The couple grabbed eyeballs as their sweet selfie got photobombed by, Anusha Dandekar who was accompanying the couple. Capturing a moment from the event, Farhan and Shibani posed for a selfie and Anusha photobombed the moment.

Advertisement

Farhan shared the boomerang video on Instagram. In the video, Shibani can be seen pushing her sister, Anusha out of the frame while she posed with her husband. Farhan captioned it with, “The video says it all”.

Watch the video here:

Anusha took to the comment section and wrote, “Hahaha you guys are so mean.” Fans of Farhan and Shibani also rushed to the comment section and dropped in hearts emojis while some commented, “Shibani be like Anusha tu jaa rey”, “Love you”, “Omg you are in Sydney! Welcome”!

Advertisement

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is all set to don the director's cap again with Jee Le Zara, which will be a girls' road trip film. The movie will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti have penned the movie. The movie is expected to release next year. Apart from this, Farhan Akhtar will be seen playing an important role in Ms. Marvel marking his Hollywood debut.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here