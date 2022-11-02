Anusha Dandekar Returns To Movies After 10 Years, Begins Shooting For Marathi Film In London

A decade after the Marathi film Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha (2012), former VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar is back to the movies. She recently began the shoot of an upcoming Marathi film titled Baap Manus in London, UK.

We have also learnt that Anusha not only took diction classes but also made sure she gets her language pitch perfect. Talking about the process of slipping under the skin of her character, she says, “It isn’t the size of the role, it’s how well you want to be able to play it. I worked with a diction coach for two weeks to get an accurate accent for my role. The sessions went on for almost three hours a day, but in the end, I always love the magic that goes behind creating a character."

The television presenter, who had a cameo appearance in Delhi Belly (2011) and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) added that getting the diction right was important in making her character authentic and rooted to the film’s setting.

“Honestly, my role isn’t huge but coming back to Marathi films is!!! And I wanted to do it right… and even though I thought I spoke okay Marathi, I realised it was way worse than I thought! So, I had a diction coach for 15 days almost two to three hours a day and even though my English accent is heavy… and it will take a lot more for me to make it sound authentic, I love the process…" she shared on social media.

Shedding some light on the film, Anusha elaborates, “Baap Manus is a very special project. It is my return to Marathi cinema, in fact [it marks my] coming back to acting altogether, and I want this to be the start of many different roles in Hindi, Marathi and English."

She continues, “This is a great start, with a role I deeply cherish. And shooting in one of my favourite cities, London, is actually more meaningful because my first ever film I did, Viruddh (2005), was partly shot here too."

Baap Manus sees Anusha essay a fiercely independent divorcee, who is unapologetic about her choices and unabashed about finding love again. Also starring Marathi actor, Pushkar Jog, the film is being directed by filmmaker Yogesh Phulphagar.

