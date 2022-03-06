Anusha Dandekar Reviews Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan, Calls Her ‘Stunning Inside And Out’; Ranveer Singh Reacts

Video Jockey and anchor Anusha Dandekar recently reviewed Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan and shared a late post heaping praises on the actress. Alongside the heartfelt note, Anusha shared a few unseen pictures with Deepika from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s post-wedding bash.

The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures with Deepika as they duo twinned in black. Anusha penned down a sweet note for the Om Shanti Om actress. Anusha wrote in her post, “I know I’m late but I had a small wedding to attend…I watched Gehraiyaan last night… and I really, truly, loved it! Just like I love this beautiful Capricorn sister of mine. @deepikapadukone you are stunning inside and out… and the whole cast was amazing! I recommend you watch it if you haven’t! If you have, which character are you in relationships? Say the name below…Tia."

Advertisement

While scores of fans flooded the comments section with compliments, Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh’s reaction grabbed our attention. He chimed into the comments section and dropped a string of heart emoticons on the post.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan was released on February 11 on Prime Video. News18.com’s review read, “While Padukone’s performance is just about okay (she is weak in the emotional scenes), Panday is too flippant to make a mark even when she begins to suspect her fiance. Both men are a huge disappointments, and they just cannot get into their characters to convey distress. Karan is shocked when Alisha tells him that she feels suffocated in their relationship, but he sleepwalks through these scenes. It is never clear why Zain wants to break off his engagement. And when the moment comes to face facts and take on the responsibility of getting together with Alisha, he chooses a frightening path – which reminded me of Woody Allen’s 2005 psychological thriller, Match Point, in which the man gets away with murder."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has a number of projects in the pipeline. She is a part of Siddharth Anand’s two big upcoming projects – including Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan for the first time.

Apart from these, Deepika Padukone also has Nag Ashwin’s untitled next with Prabhas and the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.