Anusha Dandekar Shares Cryptic Post After Karan Kundrra Talked About Their Breakup on Bigg Boss 15

VJ and model Anusha Dandekar on Saturday penned a lengthy note on Instagram stories after her ex Karan Kundrra opened up about their breakup on Bigg Boss 15. Karan and Anusha’s breakup grabbed headlines earlier this year when Anusha penned a note about being cheated. In the previous episodes of Bigg Boss 15, Karan opened up about his relationship twice to Shamita Shetty. He said that he messed up their relationship and hoped that Anusha is watching the show. After these episodes aired, Anusha took to Instagram stories to pen a note about maintaining her ‘peace and sanity’ as she deserves better than her ‘deceitful’ life.

She wrote, “I’m feeling this after seeing that I literally want to say so much, show so much… but I will still respectfully keep my peace and sanity because I deserve better than this constant deceitful life. I am talking to all of you women & men out there who underestimate yourself & believe you deserve less. you do not! just know, once somebody starts a lie he only tangles himself into a web of them and has to keep going, not realising the only way out is the freakin truth!! I have mine, I know the whole truth, so does he and all his people but I am the only one who has spoken it, with all my dignity intact… and I can rest easy with that. tired. And honestly now a little bored, grow up! man up! It is high time! I’m not the girl who will play your games and sit in silence while you endlessly spin a false narrative! She will only respect herself and be honest, Kind people! The End…Enough…X".

Anusha and Karan dated for over three years before splitting in 2020. Last month, Anusha responded to an Instagram user about her break-up. The TV host hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session when an individual asked, “Please, I want to know the direct reason for your break up if you can tell me." To this, she replied, “We deserve more honesty, love and happiness…and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That’s it." In terms of work, Anusha was one of the judges on the show Supermodel Of the Year season 2.

