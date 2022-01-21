Anusha Dandekar Shares Her Bedhead Look in Comfy Loungewear

Video jockey Anusha Dandekar shared a glimpse into her lazy morning routine on Thursday. The entrepreneur and television personality shared an Instagram Reel where she showed her bedhead look from the bathroom mirror. The 40-year-old wore comfortable loungewear as she dressed in an all-white attire. The model, who recently turned 40, wore white shorts along with a full-sleeved crop top that snugly covered her arms. Holding her smartphone in one hand, Anusha zoomed in on her reflection in the mirror focusing on her attire.

Anusha added the song P*$$Y Fairy (OTW) by Jhené Aiko to the Reel and shared it on Instagram with the caption, “Lounge wear like this.” Friends and followers of Anusha shared the reaction to the latest Instagram Reel in the comments.

Fitness promoter and wife of model Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar commented, “Umm.. just casually slayin’ !” Replying to Ankita, Anusha wrote in the comments, “Babyyyy Ankiii.” Celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim, singer Ananya Birla, and actor Ashish Chowdhry dropped fire emoticons in the comments as they complimented Anusha. Actress and model Arzoo Govitrikar also commented on Anusha’s post as she wrote, “wow.” One user said, “I’m so obsessed.”

Last week, Anusha rang in her 40th birthday with her family and close friends at a scenic getaway. The model shared pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram. Anusha was joined by sister Shibani Dandekar and close friend Rhea Chakraborty for the occasion. Rhea shared a special Instagram post to wish Anusha a happy birthday on January 12. In the picture, Rhea and Anusha were spotted smiling, while the caption to the image read, “Happy birthday to my brown skin beauty Anusha. Queen. You are my sunshine tinker. This is going to be your best year yet, I know it. Love you- Rabbit.”

Have you checked Anusha’a latest Instagram post yet?

