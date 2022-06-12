Anusha Dandekar Slips Into Hot Bikini For Steamy Photo Shoot on Instagram; See Pics

India might already be under the grip of a heatwave, but looks like Bollywood star and VJ Anusha Dandekar has decided to raise the temperature even higher. The actress, who was last hosting Supermodel of the Year, has now posted pictures and videos from her recent photoshoot and we are all for it.

In the steamy pictures posted by Anusha on her Instagram handle, we see the actress soaring the temperature dressed in a hot beige bikini and she had a pink lacy cape around. Anusha looked happy and radiant as she showcased her toned body in the photoshoot. While striking stunning poses for the photo shoot, the actress flaunted her million-dollar. With her shiny golden strands open, Anusha looks gorgeous as she wears dewy makeup and a glossy pink lip shade. Her mascara-smeared eyes make the gorgeous diva look more ravishing. The actress is seen using a landline as a prop during the photo shoot as she soars the temperature with her stunning outfit.

Taking to the captions, Anusha wrote, “I miss landline conversations… 📞😍💕."

Soon after the pictures were posted, scores of Anusha’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower complements on the actress. While one fan wrote, “You gorgeous woman ❤️❤️❤️," a second social media user-added, “Awww soooo pretty 😍😍😍😍." Comments like ‘beautiful’ and ‘hot’ were also seen in abundance.

Well, this isn’t the first time, the actress has stunned us with her steamy photoshoots. Earlier last month, she dropped a couple of sexy pictures from a photo shoot in which she decided to go topless for it. Anusha can be seen posing with just a hat.

Anusha was seen endorsing her own brand of sunscreen. Covering herself with a big hat, Anusha posed with the sunscreen. Needless to say, she looked absolutely gorgeous and pulled it off with élan. Anusha also captioned the post with a hat emoji. Check out the post here:

Talking about the sunscreen from her brand Brown Skin Beauty, she wrote in another post, “I put my heart and soul into wanting to create the PERFECT & BEST sunscreen ever… and it’s finally happened. I’m so beyond proud of it and can’t wait for you to try. I called it sunLIT coz it truly is!

You can Pre-Order now by clicking the link in my Bio. I promise this is the BEST you’ll ever try! Thankyou for your love always, love you, Anusha and @brownskinbeautyofficial ☀️💛☀️

