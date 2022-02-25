Anusha Dandekar Looks Stunning at Farhan-Shibani’s Wedding Party; Trolls Compare Karan Kundrra's Ex with Tejasswi Prakash

Social media has been flooded with glamorous pictures from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s post-wedding bash hosted by Farhan’s close friend and his partner at his production house Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani, in Khar, Mumbai. The party that took place on Thursday, saw several stars from the industry including Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Arjun Rampal, Aamir Khan among others. Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar too arrived in style dressed in a black thigh-high slit dress and left her fans drooling. However, it seems like the netizens weren’t very pleased with her appearance.

Anusha looked gorgeous as she donned a black designer dress with a thigh-high slit and a pair of shimmery beige heels. The video jockey donned a dewy base and glossy lips, she kept her long curly tresses open and smilingly posed for the paparazzi.

Apparently, Anusha’s look for the night didn’t impress the fashion police. Many commented on social media that he is looking a little scary as her hairstyle has gone all wrong. While some even age shamed her. Some even called out Anusha as Karan Kundrra’s ex and the anchor was also compared with his current girlfriend and television actress Tejasswi Prakash.

The trolls on social media compared Anusha with Tejasswi as Karan was earlier committed in a relationship with the renowned VJ. Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were together for three-and-a-half years before they broke up early last year.

Talking about the newlyweds - Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar- the couple tied the knot in Khandala on February 19. The duo on Monday posed for the paparazzi outside Shibani’s residence in Bandra. Farhan and Shibani also distributed sweets to photographers present at the venue. For their first public appearance, Farhan and Shibani wore same colour outfits. While Farhan wore a kurta pajama, Shibani looked stunning in a saree.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was an intimate affair, which was attended by family members and close friends. The wedding festivities which kickstarted from February 17, saw Shibani’s girl squad including sisters Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar and close friend Rhea Chakraborty dance for the bride-to-be to the tunes of Mehendi lagake rakhna. Looking pretty in Payal Singhal signature styles, the girl squad along with the bride-to-be danced the night away.

