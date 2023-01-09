Home » News » Movies » Anushka Ranjan Reacts to Pregnancy Rumours With Aditya Seal, Says 'Only Baby in My Life...'

Anushka Ranjan Reacts to Pregnancy Rumours With Aditya Seal, Says 'Only Baby in My Life...'

Anushka Ranjan has put the pregnancy rumours with Aditya Seal to rest with her latest social media update.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 07:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot in 2021
Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot in 2021

Anushka Ranjan recently dropped a photo to refute pregnancy rumours with her actor husband Aditya Seal. Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that the Rocket Gang actor is expecting his first child with his actor-model wife. However, the actress has now put all those rumours to rest with her latest social media update. Anushka took to her Instagram story section to drop a photo with Aditya where the latter can be seen lying down on the former’s lap.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “This is the only baby in my life right now We are not pregnant." Take a look at her post:

Advertisement

A report in Bollywood Hungama suggested that the couple is ready to embrace parenthood. The publication quoted a source as saying, “The couple is currently enjoying their New Year time in Dubai. While the couple is enjoying their blissful time with their friends, they are also gearing up to enter a new phase in their lives. Both Aditya and Anushka are elated to become parents."

RELATED NEWS

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan met in 2017 at a fashion show organised by the latter’s mother, Anu Ranjan, and there was an instant attraction. After dating for about four years, the lovebirds tied the knot in 2021. In an exclusive interview with News18, the actor opened up about his bond with Anushka.

Aditya said that a lot of exchange and discussion happens between the two of them even when it comes to their individual careers. “Every decision I make happens with her consent. And that’s not because she’s bossy or she has to know everything that’s happening. It’s just that we’re living a life together. Our decisions affect each other," he remarks.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Seal was last seen in Rocket Gang. Anushka, on the other hand, made her debut with the film Wedding Pullav and is known for films and series such as Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Fittrat. She has also modelled for several designers.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 09, 2023, 07:39 IST
last updated: January 09, 2023, 07:39 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Palak Tiwari, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani, Tabu Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Raises Temperature In Sexy Monokini As She Enjoys Pool Time, Check Out The Diva's Sensuous Pictures