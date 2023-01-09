Anushka Ranjan Reacts to Pregnancy Rumours With Aditya Seal, Says 'Only Baby in My Life...'

Anushka Ranjan recently dropped a photo to refute pregnancy rumours with her actor husband Aditya Seal. Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that the Rocket Gang actor is expecting his first child with his actor-model wife. However, the actress has now put all those rumours to rest with her latest social media update. Anushka took to her Instagram story section to drop a photo with Aditya where the latter can be seen lying down on the former’s lap.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “This is the only baby in my life right now We are not pregnant." Take a look at her post:

A report in Bollywood Hungama suggested that the couple is ready to embrace parenthood. The publication quoted a source as saying, “The couple is currently enjoying their New Year time in Dubai. While the couple is enjoying their blissful time with their friends, they are also gearing up to enter a new phase in their lives. Both Aditya and Anushka are elated to become parents."

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan met in 2017 at a fashion show organised by the latter’s mother, Anu Ranjan, and there was an instant attraction. After dating for about four years, the lovebirds tied the knot in 2021. In an exclusive interview with News18, the actor opened up about his bond with Anushka.

Aditya said that a lot of exchange and discussion happens between the two of them even when it comes to their individual careers. “Every decision I make happens with her consent. And that’s not because she’s bossy or she has to know everything that’s happening. It’s just that we’re living a life together. Our decisions affect each other," he remarks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Seal was last seen in Rocket Gang. Anushka, on the other hand, made her debut with the film Wedding Pullav and is known for films and series such as Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Fittrat. She has also modelled for several designers.

