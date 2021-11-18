Anushka Ranjan's Star-Studded Bachelorette: Sussanne Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Aly Goni Join Team Bride; See Pics

Anushka Ranjan will tie the knot with her fiance, Aditya Seal, on November 21, 2021. While the Fittrat actor prepares to bring his bride home, the pre-wedding celebrations have already started. A set of pictures from the wedding festivity has gone viral on social media. From Anushka’s engagement to her bachelorette party, the moments have got us in complete awe.

On Wednesday evening, ‘team bride’ threw a bachelorette. The star-studded party witnessed Vaani Kapoor, Arslan Goni, Sussanne Khan, Krystle D’Souza and Aly Goni, among others in attendance. From a glamorous night to a pyjama party, Anushka’s bachelorette is all things fun. How do we know? Anushka has finally turned to social media to share glimpses of her party. Vaani Kapoor, who stars in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, also posted some BTS images from the bash.

Anushka and Aditya recently got engaged and their photos are also making rounds on the Internet. The image proved how much they love each other. While the bride-to-be looked stunning in a purple-hued sparkly saree costume, Aditya looked dashing in an olive green outfit. Anushka can be seen crying out of joy in one of the videos while dancing with Aditya, and the groom-to-be wipes her tears. Isn’t that what every woman desires?

Aditya and Anushka had been dating for a long time. They met at an event held by Anushka’s family nearly three and a half years ago, where they formed a close friendship and are now getting married.

Aditya was recently featured in the online series The Empire. Anushka and Aditya have also co-starred in ALT Balaji’s web series ‘Fittrat,’ which also starred Krystle.

