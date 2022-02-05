Anushka Sen Is All Set To Participate In Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show Lock Upp | Exclusive

Television actor Anushka Sen is all set to participate in Ekta Kapoor’s reality show titled Lock Upp which will be hosted by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Sources close to the show have exclusively told News18.com that the Jhansi Ki Rani actor will be ‘locked up’ in the show. “Anushka Sen is one of the first contestants whose name has been confirmed for the show. She is among the 16 contestants who will be participating in the reality show," a source told News18.com.

Earlier Bollywood Hungama reported that Poonam Pandey’s name has also been confirmed for the show. The publication cites a source who claimed that Poonam Pandey is the first contestant who has been signed for the show. “She is the first contestant amongst the 16 participants who will be locked up for months. This will mark Pandey’s first reality show in years. The model-actress is known for her raunchy videos and often grabbed eyeballs for her bold appearances and feisty personality. She seems like a perfect candidate to be a part of the upcoming show that will be bold and brutal in many ways," the source claimed.

For the unversed, Ekta Kapoor announced earlier this week that Kangana Ranaut will host her new reality show Lock Upp. While the show marks Kangana’s OTT debut, it will stream on Alt Balaji and MX Player. However, not much details about the show have been revealed so far. During the launch event, Ekta only mentioned that 16 celebrities will be locked up. “In the last two years, there are few celebs who haven’t heard the word FIR, legal fees. So, here is a show where people are locked up in jail with the concept of bail. It’s a massy reality show for Bharat. Hum India me reh kar Bharat ko bhool gaye hain (Living in India, we have forgotten Bharat). We don’t need international formats. Why should we copy from there?" Ekta had said.

Ekta Kapoor had also hinted that the show will not be similar to Bigg Boss. “For the last two years, everyone is locked up ghar me. Now there is nothing new to that. The new thing is being locked up in jail," she said.

