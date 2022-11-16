Anushka Sharma All Smiles as She Poses With Virat Kohli, Paparazzi Say 'Team Kohli Always'

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli were seen twinning in white at the airport as they jetted off to an undisclosed location. The Indian cricketer returned from Australia a couple of days back after Team India was knocked out of the T20 World Cup semi-finals. On Wednesday morning, the much-loved celebrity couple were clicked at the airport where they posed for the paparazzi. Anushka and Virat can be seen wearing white sweatshirts and black trousers.

Both of them sported big smiles on their faces while posing for the shutterbugs stationed outside the airport. One of the cameramen was also heard saying, ‘Team Kohli Always’ after which Virat thanked him and all the paparazzi for being understanding. “Thanks for understanding," he said.

Watch the video here:

After India’s dismissal from the semi-finals, fans were upset but they also showed support for the cricket team, especially Virat Kohli. A lot of celebrities tweeted in support and lauded Kohli’s performance as well. Raveena Tandon took to social media to write that Virat and Hardik Panday are magical to watch.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakra Xpress is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. In the film, Anushka will be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The actress wrapped up the film’s England schedule recently and was seen shooting for a portion of the film in Bengal.

This film will mark her comeback on the screen after her 2018 film Zero which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif as well. This is also her first film after Virat and she welcomed their daughter Vamika. The film will have an OTT release instead of a theatrical release.

