Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Rush To Hospital After Returning From Their Exotic Vacay; Watch

We hope all is well with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli! The couple was spotted leaving a Mumbai hospital on Monday evening. The visit came shortly after Anushka and Virat returned from their dreamy exotic vacation.

The paparazzi spotted the couple in their car, masked up. While the purpose of their visit is still unknown, it is grabbing fans’ attention given that they made their way to the hospital within a few hours of their touchdown in Mumbai.

The couple was vacationing at an undisclosed holiday destination with their daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat treated Virushka fans by posing for the cameras. Many fans speculated that the couple might have holidayed in Bollywood’s latest favourite holiday destination, the Maldives due to their pictures from the vacation.

Anushka took to Instagram over the weekend to share pictures she took by herself. In the pictures, Anushka was seen wearing a gorgeous monokini and posing on the beach. The pictures received much love from many, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Anushka also revealed that a personalised name tag with Vamika’s name on it for their bicycle ride was arranged by the hotel the couple was staying at. The actress also shared a cute selfie with the Indian cricketer.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is all geared up to finally make her comeback after Zero, like co-star Shah Rukh Khan. The actress will essay the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming Netflix film, Chakda ‘Xpress.

Talking about Chakda ‘Xpress, Anushka had earlier said, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

