Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Unseen Pic Shared by KL Rahul is Winning Hearts, Take a Look

On Virat Kohli’s birthday on November 5, Indian cricketer KL Rahul took to his Instagram Story section to wish Team India’s captain with an unseen picture featuring Kohli and his actress-wife Anushka Sharma. In the photo, Anushka can be seen sitting on a swing facing Virat, while the latter seems to be pushing it. While the couple looks invested in each other, Rahul is seen sitting beside them, looking away from the camera. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Happy birthday, Skip" and added a heart emoji.

Anushka, too, had taken to social media on Friday to wish her husband. She shared a picture of them where they can be seen holding each other in their arms and accompanied it with a heartfelt note.

Anushka started the caption by saying that there was no need for a filter for the image she posted, as well as the way Virat leads his life. “I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can," is a statement that caught everyone’s eye also because of the grim times Virat has recently seen as a skipper, first losing in the IPL and then almost getting knocked out of the ongoing T20 world cup.

Courageous, fearless, and cuteness were some of the other adjectives Anushka used in the long birthday post for her husband.

Meanwhile, rumours of KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty dating was doing the rounds for a long time now. Recently, the cricketer seemed to answer everyone’s question by making their relationship Instagram official on Suniel Shetty’s daughter’s birthday.

He shared two adorable photos with the actress and captioned the post as, “Happy birthday my ❤️ @athiyashetty"

The post comes after Rahul guided Team India to an emphatic win over Scotland in the Group 2 Super 12 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Interestingly, Athiya was present at the stadium cheering for Rahul and Team India during the match against Scotland.

Anushka Sharma dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

