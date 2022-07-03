Anushka Sharma Announces Schedule Wrap of Chakda Xpress Like a True Blue Cricket Fan, See Post

Anushka Sharma is all geared up for her comeback film Chadka Xpress. The actress keeps sharing updates about the film on her social media handle. Be it preparing to play the role of a cricketer, or their discussion sessions or on her first shoot day, she never fails to share these updates with her fans and followers. Keeping up with that, the Bollywood actress recently shared that she has wrapped schedule one for the biopic film. Chakda Xpress is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka shared a photo of a cricket ball with the sentence ‘It’s a schedule wrap!’ scribbled on it. Sharing it, the actress wrote, “SCHEDULE ONE DONE ✅More to follow.. 🏏 🎬#ChakdaXpress"

Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka’s comeback to films after Zero, which co-starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This also marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika.

Talking about Chakda ‘Xpress, Anushka had earlier said, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Anushka Sharma had also revealed that she takes tips from her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli for the film. Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 after dating for a couple of years. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021.

