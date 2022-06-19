Home » News » Movies » Anushka Sharma Begins Shoot For Chakda ‘Xpress; Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh Turn Cheerleaders

After months of preparation, Anushka Sharma has begun the filming of her upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress. Here's how Virat Kohli reacted.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 19, 2022, 16:26 IST

Anushka Sharma has kickstarted the shoot of her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress and Virat Kohli has turned into her biggest cheerleader. The film, which is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, marks Anushka’s first film since she and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika. This is also her first film since she took a break from the big screen in 2018.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a short video of the path leading up to her trailer, a picture of the clapboard and a still featuring a number of cricket balls. Sharing the post on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “Back to where I belong…"

Virat took to the comments section and dropped a couple of hearts and heart-eyed emojis. Ranveer Singh also joined in, dropped a heart, an Om, a bat emoji and hands raised emoji.

Anushka began prep for the film a while ago. The actress had previously revealed that she has been taking cricket tips from her husband, Virat Kohli. “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips," she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I always appreciated how mentally pressurising it can be to play cricket, but now, I also understand how physically draining it is. I remember when Virat would sometimes come to see me on a film set, and he would watch us on late-night shoots or in very cold places, he would be bewildered and wonder how we were able to do it. Now, I talk to him about the things that he’s been doing for so many years," she added.

