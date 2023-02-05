Anushka Sharma Cheers for Pathaan as Shah Rukh Khan's Film Breaks Box Office Records

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has shattered all box office records domestically and has been collecting great numbers worldwide. Recently, Anushka Sharma gave a shoutout to the Siddharth Anand directorial which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actress shared a post by YRF which states Pathaan’s collections. It became the first Hindi film to breach the Rs 400 Cr nett box office benchmark in India and has collected Rs 780 Cr gross worldwide.

Sharing this post, Anushka left a clapping-hand emoji. Take a look:

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham’s film Pathaan has registered a spot in the Rs 400 crore club in just 12 days. Pathaan has now become the fastest film to achieve the milestone, beating SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which took 15 days to hit the milestone, and KGF 2, which took 23 days.

Speaking about the film’s success, Shah Rukh said last week during a press conference, “The film was shot during Covid. Everybody has shown so much kindness to the film. We are extremely grateful to the audience. We thank you (audience) on behalf of our team for bringing life back to the big screen."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be making her comeback with the film Chakda Xpress. This will be her first film after the birth of her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Chakda Xpress is based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and also stars Renuka Shahane and Koushik Sen among others in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Anushka’s production house Clean Slate Filmz and helmed by Prosit Roy. It will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Read all the Latest Movies News here