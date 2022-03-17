Anushka Sharma Congratulates Jhulan Goswami for Her 250th ODI Wicket

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Story section to congratulate cricketer Jhulam Goswami for her 25oth ODI wicket. The actress, who is playing Goswami in her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, shared the news on her Instagram Story section and wrote, “Congratulations on adding another feat" Jhulan became the first women cricketer on the planet to achieve this feat.

The Bollywood actress is taking on the role of a cricketer in her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Earlier, Jhulan Goswami surpassed yet another milestone in her 22-year-old career. She became the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC Women’s World Cup in Hamilton. With 40 scalps in her kitty, Goswami surpassed Australia’s Lynette Fullston, who took 39 wickets during her career spanning six-year from 1982 to 1988.

Anushka had shared the news on her Instagram Story and cheered for the cricketer.

The film requires her to be in full form to look like a cricketer, and it looks like Anushka has been preparing hard for it. On Friday, the actress shared a video clip from her prep session as an Instagram Reel. In the video, Anushka can be seen practicing how to bat and bowl in the nets. She can also be seen doing some workout to prepare her body for her cricket practice. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Get-Sweat-Go! Chakda Xpress prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days."

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka’s come back to the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is also special because Anushka returns to acting after Zero, which tanked at the box office. It also marks her first film after becoming a mother to Vamika. The actor gave birth to her daughter in 2021.

