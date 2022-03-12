Anushka Sharma Congratulates Jhulan Goswami on Becoming Highest Wicket-taker in History of Women's World Cup

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Saturday surpassed yet another milestone in her 22-year-old career. She became the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC Women’s World Cup in Hamilton. With 40 scalps in her kitty, Goswami surpassed Australia’s Lynette Fullston, who took 39 wickets during her career spanning six year from 1982 to 1988.

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is playing Goswami in her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, shared the news on her Instagam Story and cheered for the cricketer. Sharing a photo of Goswami, she said, “Congratulations champion," and tagged her.

The Bollywood actress is taking on the role of cricketer in her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The film requires her to be in full form to look like a cricketer, and it looks like Anushka has been preparing hard for it. On Friday, the actress shared a video clip from her prep session as an Instagram Reel.

In the video, Anushka can be seen practicing how to bat and bowl in the nets. She can also be seen doing some workout to prepare her body for her cricket practice. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Get-Sweat-Go! Chakda Xpress prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days."

Goswami achieved the feat by dismissing Anisa Mohammed in the 36th over of the innings with West Indies chasing a mammoth target of 318 set by India. Goswami, thus, lead the chart ahead of Fullston, England duo of Carole Hodges (37 wickets) and Claire Taylor (36) and another Australian in Cathryn Fitzpatrick (33).

The veteran 39-yeal-old right-arm fast bowler has played in five women’s Cricket World Cups since 2005. India rode on brilliant centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to comprehensively beat West Indies by 155 runs and bring their World Cup campaign back on track.

