Anushka Sharma Dons Indian Jersey For Chakda Xpress Shoot in Kolkata's Eden Gardens; See Pics

Actress Anushka Sharma landed in Kolkata on Sunday night to shoot for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actress, who will be seen bringing Jhulan Goswami’s story onto the screen, landed in the City of Joy for a shooting schedule. The actress began shooting for the film in Eden Gardens on Monday.

We hear that Jhulan Goswami, who is currently with the Bengal Women’s Team as their player-mentor, is also in Kolkata. Jhulan was spotted with Anushka at the Eden Garden stadium. However, Anushka left Eden alone on Monday. Anushka was photographed at the airport in a white dress on Sunday. The face was covered with a black mask.

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s return to the screen after five long years. She was last seen in Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, after which she decided to take a break. In 2021, Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika. A few months after welcoming the little one, Anushka announced her comeback project — Chakda Xpress.

The film is produced by the actress’s brother Karnish’s production company Clean Slate Films. In Anushka’s words, this film is the story is about an ‘underdog’s journey.’ The film will release on the OTT platform Netflix on February 2, 2023.

Chakda Xpress will encapsulate Jhulan Goswami’s journey to becoming one of the biggest female Indian cricketers we know. For the film, Anushka has been training not only to polish her skills but also to get small details of Jhulan in place. The film is being shot in several locations, including London. The actress recently wrapped the UK schedule and returned to India with Virat by her side.

Anushka had previously revealed that Virat had given her cricketing advice. “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips," she told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year.

