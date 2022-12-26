Anushka Sharma Drops Happy Pics From Her Christmas Celebration, Katrina Kaif Reacts

Katrina Kaif took to social media recently to share a series of happy pictures from her Christmas celebration. She sported a red top with a white shirt and blue denim. She also added a reindeer hairband to complete her Christmas look. In the clicks, the actress was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile as she posed for the camera. In one of the pictures, Anushka was also seen posing with a Santa Clause on the couch.

“T’was a great day with friends and family and lots of good food and now please enjoy photos of me by myself because no one is ever happy with their own photo in a group picture," she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Soon after the pictures were shared, Katrina Kaif reacted to them and appreciated Anushka’s caption for the post. ‘Best caption,’ she wrote in the comment section. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi also wrote, “Merry Christmas 🎅 to u all!!! ❤️" Several other fans also showered love on Anushka and sent her Christmas wishes. Check out Anushka Sharma’s Christmas pictures here:

Earlier this month, Anushka also celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with cricketer Virat Kohli. Back then, the actress shared a series of unseen pictures with the love of her life and wrote, “What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! ❤️ Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back ✅ Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour ❤️Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things 👌Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER."

Advertisement

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, which marks her comeback to the big screen after her 2018 film Zero. Chakda Xpress is Based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will also star Renuka Shahane and Koushik Sen among others in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Anushka’s production house Clean Slate Filmz and helmed by Prosit Roy. It will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Read all the Latest Movies News here